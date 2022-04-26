Why Top Chef Tiffany Derry Embraced Her Southern Heritage - Exclusive

Tiffany Derry was a quarter finalist on Season 7 of "Top Chef" and, in a back-to-back first, immediately competed on "Top Chef: All-Stars." Since that star-making introduction to the world, Derry has frequently appeared as a competitor and guest judge on an increasing number of cooking shows, and she made news again recently when she and her restaurant, Roots Southern Table, received James Beard Award nominations.

Roots Southern Table is a fusion of international cuisine with the comfort food of Derry's Southern upbringing. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, she revealed that it took her a long time to embrace her roots. Derry was raised in Port Allen, West Baton Rouge, Louisiana and grew up with delicious Southern food cooked by her mother and grandmother. "Growing up, I didn't realize that we ate so well," Derry told Mashed. "I thought that all families did. There wasn't a whole lot of money to go out to eat, so everyone cooked and that was really how I started."

Back then, Derry was more interested in playing outside than cooking, but at age 15, she got a job as a server at a local IHOP and eventually was promoted to kitchen cook. The IHOP gig funded Derry's culinary school training, and after graduation, a trip to France changed her life. "At this moment, I'm thinking that this is probably where I'm going to end up," Derry recalled. "I'm going to need to work somewhere in Europe." But she realized that she could cook French cuisine anywhere and returned to the U.S. Travel is Derry's passion, and in every country she has visited, she has learned the native cuisine. Southern cooking, though, wasn't part of her repertoire. "I didn't see Southern food being elevated or in fine dining."