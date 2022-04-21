Tiffany Derry Talks About Southern Food, Top Chef, And Restaurant Equality - Exclusive Interview

Let's start off with your upbringing and family background.

My family is from Port Allen, Baton Rouge, Louisiana. My grandmother had 11 children and she was a single parent for most of her life, which meant that everyone had to cook. That really trickled down to what I do. Growing up, I didn't realize that we ate so well. I thought that all families did. There wasn't a whole lot of money to go out to eat, so everyone cooked and that was really how I started. That's the inspiration that I really have for what I do right now — foods I grew up [with] that I didn't see being represented right now are especially here in Dallas, Texas, where I live, to give an homage back to my family.

When did you start cooking?

My mom laughs at me because she's like, "You just wanted to go play outside back then," but I didn't start cooking professionally until I was 15. I went to cook at IHOP, and I walked in the door and I said, "I want to be a cook." They said, "No women are allowed in our kitchen." I was like, "Well, what can I do?" They were like, "You can be a server." I was like, "Okay, I will do that." I was in a bubble. I didn't understand that they wouldn't want women in a kitchen, and I didn't understand that it was a guy's world. None of that made sense to me, but I didn't worry about it. One day, someone called [off] and boom, they're like, "Tiffany, you want to come do it?" I took that apron off and went in the front, and I really have been cooking since then.

IHOP wasn't initially a pleasant experience, and you stayed with it for quite a while.

It put me through culinary school. Yes. I ended up managing that IHOP and went to culinary school transfer, went to work at another IHOP in another city because I could work graveyard shift, and graveyard shift allowed me 8:00 at night 'til 6:00 in the morning to be able to do everything else that I wanted to do. There was no other job that I could get it all in, so, it was nice.