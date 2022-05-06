Duff Goldman Reveals His Go-To Guilty Pleasure Food - Exclusive

Duff Goldman is known for creating the most incredible desserts. The size, color, and creativity are truly unmatched for many of the creations coming out of his bakery, Charm City Cakes. Goldman also serves as a judge on a number of Food Network shows, including "Holiday Baking Championship" and "Spring Baking Championship." Not to mention, there's the long run of his hit show, "Ace of Cakes."

Now, Goldman is sharing both sweet and savory recipes in an all-new show, "Ace of Taste," which debuted on Food Network April 24.

With his hands in so many culinary ventures, many focused on sweets, we wanted to know what Goldman turns to as his ultimate guilty pleasure food. And while the star said he never actually feels guilty about it, his answer still might surprise you. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, Goldman shared all about his favorite indulgence foods he's grabbing at the gas station convenience store.