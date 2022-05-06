23% Said This Steakhouse Has The Worst Side Dishes

We can't say whether any of our respondents had plans to make reservations at Outback Steakhouse, but a plurality of survey participants might have reservations about the sides. While the national chain is famous for its affordable steaks seasoned with its secret 17-spice blend, its side dishes don't stack up to what's offered at other places on the list, according to Mashed's poll results. Some 23.49% of respondents said it has the worst sides of all the popular steakhouses. There's a wide variety, however. Outback's menu boasts everything from baked and mashed potatoes to steamed veggies and broccoli to steakhouse mac and cheese and seasoned rice. You can also opt for Aussie fries, which are covered in cheese and bacon bits.

How did other steakhouses compare to Outback in terms of the quality of their side dishes? Texas Roadhouse was a close second-least favorite, earning 18.86% of the votes, followed by Ruth's Chris with 13.7% and LongHorn Steakhouse with 12.99%. Morton's and Fleming's were neck and neck, each garnering 10.85% and 10.5% respectively. Lastly, with the best side dishes of those listed, was The Capital Grille, which only 9.61% of people dubbed the worst.