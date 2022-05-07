Instagram Is Raining Hearts On Joanna Gaines' Adorable 'I Spy' Moment

Joanna Gaines wears many hats, and that's not a fashion statement. You may know her best as the host of the HGTV reality series "Fixer Upper." Maybe you're familiar with the six boutique shops she personally selected and help develop at the Magnolia Silos in Texas. Or perhaps you know her from the Magnolia Network that she launched with her husband Chip and which will soon have a new home at HBO, per Variety. But Gaines also proudly wears the mom hat for her 5 beautiful children, and right now that hat is especially visible.

May is all about Mom – yeah, we know it's really just a day, but it should be an entire month – and a recent Instagram post by Gaines has us feeling all kinds of maternal vibes. The star of that post is her son Crew, who has actually become a little bit of a celeb himself. Gaines has previously posted adorable videos of the sweet way he talks to plants and a precious moment with her son that had Instagram ready for the Christmas season. Now the Magnolia momma is sharing a photo that has Instagram raining hearts, yet again. At first glance, it might just look like a breathtaking garden. But that's not what has IGers talking. Instead, they are joining Gaines for an "I spy" moment, and it's pretty adorable.