The Most Rewarding Part Of Top Chef, According To Gail Simmons - Exclusive

When it comes to the most meaningful and best meals on "Top Chef," Gail Simmons told Mashed, they have happened "because the chefs have been pushed to think about a topic in the world of food in a way they've never thought of before, whether it provokes an emotion, or they are cooking from their cultures."

For example, in a recent episode, Simmons was particularly moved when the contestants had to cook for "indigenous local people in Portland." In order to make the meals, the chefs had to use only ingredients that were in season at the time that would have been historically used in the area. While the show participants felt a deep connection to the culture, Simmons noted that the food tasted even better because it traced back to the local history and connected back "to that story, and to those people, and to the land."

Simmons noted a similar experience in Houston when that season's chefs cooked meals for a charity in Freedmen's Town that drew on "the Black community in Houston and the story of Juneteenth." Connecting with that history resonated with everyone involved and marked a very special moment for Simmons, as she shared.

