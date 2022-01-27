The Good Dish Revealed How Bone Broth Can Improve Your Skin
A bowl of warm bone broth can be a source of much-needed comfort on a cold day, allowing you to relax and de-stress without leaving the comfort of your couch. Sipping bone broth is a fantastic idea for several reasons. According to BBC Good Food, this simple dish can aid digestion and support gut health. It can also potentially improve the immune system and keep joints healthy in the long run. In fact, the super food can even comfort those struggling with insomnia by "regulating our internal body clock" and allowing us to get a good night's sleep.
There's another advantage here: Bone broth can improve the quality of your skin, especially when it is a part of a balanced diet. Bone broth was discussed at length on a recent episode of the show "The Good Dish," which saw celebrity nutritionist Dr. KellyAnn Petrucci take center stage and talk about the numerous benefits (via Instagram).
It plays an important role
Dr. KellyAnn Petrucci was full of praises for bone broth on "The Good Dish," explaining that it helps your skin heal (via Instagram). She said that "after the age of 20, we start losing about 1% of our collagen" each year, but it's possible to combat that by being mindful about what we eat. Here's where bone broth comes in: It's full of protein and nutrients, including collagen, that can keep skin healthy.
Petrucci prefers making simple chicken bone broth with carrots, celery stalks, tomatoes, onions, and spices such as cloves and peppercorns. Her recipe has been shared on The Good Dish and takes 15 minutes to prep and a few hours to be ready. Petrucci reckons that it's safe to store the dish in the fridge for five days, making it easier to prep on the weekends and sip on warm broth throughout the week.
Fans of "The Good Dish" were impressed with the information. One enthusiastic viewer shared that they love bone broth and its benefits, adding that they can "sip on that liquid gold until it's gone." Another fan wrote, "Making my bone broth now!! Thanks ladies!! Love the show!"