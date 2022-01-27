The Good Dish Revealed How Bone Broth Can Improve Your Skin

Dr. KellyAnn Petrucci was full of praises for bone broth on "The Good Dish," explaining that it helps your skin heal (via Instagram). She said that "after the age of 20, we start losing about 1% of our collagen" each year, but it's possible to combat that by being mindful about what we eat. Here's where bone broth comes in: It's full of protein and nutrients, including collagen, that can keep skin healthy.

Petrucci prefers making simple chicken bone broth with carrots, celery stalks, tomatoes, onions, and spices such as cloves and peppercorns. Her recipe has been shared on The Good Dish and takes 15 minutes to prep and a few hours to be ready. Petrucci reckons that it's safe to store the dish in the fridge for five days, making it easier to prep on the weekends and sip on warm broth throughout the week.

Fans of "The Good Dish" were impressed with the information. One enthusiastic viewer shared that they love bone broth and its benefits, adding that they can "sip on that liquid gold until it's gone." Another fan wrote, "Making my bone broth now!! Thanks ladies!! Love the show!"