The Latest Cheese Board Trend Is Made For Laid-Back Summer Nights

There's no denying that cheese-and-meat boards are having a moment. Influencers like these 17 best charcuterie Instagram accounts are flooding our feeds with colorful snacking trays, and while the trend seems tailor-made for social media, building the perfect charcuterie board is actually easy enough for anything from a casual date night to a big ballroom bash.

And the newest charcuterie trend — the burrata board — will have you sitting on the porch sipping rosé in as little time as possible, all because it bends the No. 1 rule of cheese boards. For most boards, you'll want to include a variety of cheese textures, styles, and milk types (via Home Made Simple). But, as the name implies, the burrata board features just one variety of cheese: the impossibly luscious, sweet-and-salty Italian burrata. (If you've never tried burrata, prepare to have your life changed for the better.)

So, what exactly is a burrata board, and, most importantly, how do you make one?