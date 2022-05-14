Giada Shared Her Chocolatey Weekend Plans

Research published in the Journal of Nutrition shows chocolate remains the most common food craving in North America. In fact, here in the U.S., we love it so much that according to a survey by Lily's Sweets, 50% of us are willing to temporarily give up social media for the chance to guarantee our chocolate fix for a year.

One celebrity who might shamelessly admit to contributing to those stats is Giada De Laurentiis. Anyone who follows the chef knows that she is a self-proclaimed chocoholic (via Bon Appetit). Years ago, when De Laurentiis was learning how to make chocolate croissants at Le Cordon Bleu, she would eat the dark chocolate bars from inside the dough. And her love of chocolate didn't end when her education did.

Since joining Food Network, the "Everyday Italian" star has taken every opportunity to showcase her appreciation for all things chocolate. On the Food Network website, she boasts 144 entries that feature the ingredient, including chocolate Tiramisu, cinnamon-chocolate fudge, and even a chocolate dessert salami (yes, seriously.) She's also admitted to pouring melted chocolate on top of spaghetti, a la Buddy the Elf, and said if she could have her choice, she would opt for a chocolate cake as her last meal.

Though some might deem it excessive, we appreciate De Laurentiis' take that chocolate makes every day a bit better. It's also why we're absolutely salivating over her recent Instagram story, which features another amazing chocolatey creation.