The New Pizza Chain That Wants To Challenge The Big-Name Companies

Remember the days when you actually had to talk to someone on the phone to get a pizza delivered to your address? We don't either. With technological advances and constantly changing needs, the pizza industry has changed drastically over the past decade, with many businesses turning to online ordering, apps, and automation to improve customer convenience and efficiency.

Of course, while pizza delivery has undeniably become more convenient than ever, some businesses are looking for bigger, more creative ways to maximize the customer experience and gain a leg up on the competition. Wouldn't it be neat, for instance, if in addition to your pizza order, you could get some other essentials, like detergent, cold medicine, or regular groceries? It seems Gopuff is determined to make that possible.

According to Eat This, Not That, the popular online convenience store and delivery startup just announced the launch of its own exclusive delivery-only, digital pizza chain. "We are proud to launch The Mean Tomato, our first fresh food brand as Gopuff further establishes itself as the one-stop instant commerce destination," said SVP Daniel Folkman in a press release (via QSR Magazine). The development comes three years after the debut of the brand's first prepared-foods initiative Gopuff Kitchen, and it will allow customers to order a freshly prepared pizza, along with any other essentials they might need, for a flat same-day delivery rate of $2.95.