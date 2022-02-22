Why Pizza Vending Machines Might Be In Aldi's Future

Back in May 2021, a pizza vending machine popped up in Rome that caused some locals to react in horror, per CNN. Some said that the robot-assembled pizza could work as a snack in a hurry, but couldn't be considered true pizza. Others said that the machine eschewed the true joy of the food, which lies in watching a chef stretch and form the dough. Another simply said, "I wouldn't even think of eating a pizza made by a machine." This level of shock hasn't stopped these automatic pizza-making machines from slowly finding their niche throughout the world, and now your local Aldi might even claim one of these pizza dispensers in the near future.

One of these devices has recently found its way to Australia and has started turning heads. Fast Casual reports that an Aldi store in North Sydney now has one of these vending machines, which features a glass front so shoppers can watch their pizza get made. Each robot-made pizza goes for $8.99 and the machine can create about 450 pies every day. While this innovation may prove convenient, the device has some way to go before reaching an Aldi near you.