The 'Down And Dirty' Moment Padma Lakshmi Had With 1 Of Muhammad Ali's Children

For Padma Lakshmi, exercise isn't just something she does to stay in shape. It's also a way to stay grounded, focused, and in tune with herself. "The mental benefits I get from exercise [...] far surpasses any physical benefit," she wrote in one Instagram post. As such, the "Top Chef" star keeps a rigorous fitness regimen, sometimes working out seven days a week according to Parade. But while Lakshmi is known to lift weights, ask her what her favorite exercise is and she'd likely give one definitive answer: boxing.

Fans of Lakshmi know this isn't anything new. Back in 2016, the "Taste the Nation" star shared with The New York Times that her love for the combat sport began after a friend bought her an introductory lesson as a 30th birthday gift. She explained that she became "hooked" because of how it improved her confidence and focus. "When someone's swinging at you, it's hard to be daydreaming," she said.

To this day, boxing still plays an important role in the 51-year-old's life. Even though she once admitted to Parade that joint problems have forced her to slow down, her Instagram reveals that she still occasionally spars at Mendez Boxing Gym in New York. And so naturally when the television personality had the opportunity to meet a professional boxer a few years ago during "Top Chef" — and not just any boxer, but Laila Ali, aka the daughter of the "GOAT," Muhammed Ali — she couldn't help but ask for some tips.