The Sweet Role Bobby Flay's Daughter Played In His New Cookbook

If you're Sophie Flay, reporting the news and inspiring your celebrity chef dad's latest cookbook is all in a day's work. "Sundays with Sophie," Bobby Flay's newest cookbook, will debut in October 2022 (via BobbyFlay.com); and the good news is, it doesn't have to be Sunday (and you don't have to be a Sophie) to enjoy the recipes. The spirit behind the cookbook is "easy-to-create dishes ... whether it's a weeknight or the end of a tough week." Flay's focus for the book was family and friends, with a particular eye towards stuff his daughter loves. Whether it's a mafaldine with shrimp, foods cooked piccata-style, or that chicken salad Flay says he always makes before Sophie comes to visit, the chef's love for his daughter (and their favorite foods) is on every page.

As for Sophie, she seems excited to share their family favorites with the world. In her Instagram announcement of "Sundays with Sophie," she calls the cookbook "A beautiful mix of my favorite meals and recipes." And while Sophie might not have any culinary aspirations herself, the time she has spent co-hosting Food Network's "The Flay List" and the podcast "Always Hungry" with her dad means that the pair have had plenty of time to figure out which recipes to include in the cookbook (via Penguin Random House). "Do not sleep on the shrimp pasta," Sophie advises in her Instagram post, doing tough-guy just like dear old dad taught her.