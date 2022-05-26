Why Reddit Has Issues With The Chefs On Netflix's Iron Chef Reboot

It's been four years since Food Network's "Iron Chef America" came to an end after 13 cut-throat seasons, laying the groundwork for the seemingly endless menu of cooking competition shows viewers can choose from today. Inspired by the Japanese program of the same name, the iconic series saw "Good Eats" celeb Alton Brown helming the judge's panel while The Chairman, actor and martial artist Mark Dacascos, cut the proverbial ribbon of each episode by sharply proclaiming, "Allez cuisine!" to the intuitively skilled and ruthlessly determined pro chefs in the Kitchen Stadium below. The premise was simple: per Food Network, "world-class chefs" would visit the stadium to challenge one of its resident Iron Chefs, which included household names like Bobby Flay, Masaharu Morimoto, Cat Cora, and Michael Symon. The host would then unveil a "secret ingredient," which the battling chefs would have to incorporate into their dishes in a time crunch.

Given the show's popularity, there is little doubt that lots of people are chomping at the bit for "Iron Chef: Quest for an Iron Legend," the buzzy reboot of the series hitting Netflix on June 15. Per a trailer released by the streaming platform earlier this month, the reimagined series will once again feature Mark Dacascos as The Chairman and Alton Brown as a host, this time alongside "Top Chef" champion Kristen Kish. Despite the excitement surrounding the series, however, a few "Iron Chef" stans took to Reddit to voice their questions and concerns about the reboot's contestants.