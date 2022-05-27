TikToker Ashley Yi Shares Her Relatable Reaction To Meeting Gordon Ramsay - Exclusive

Ashley Yi did what most of us would do when meeting a celebrity we admire — totally freeze. The TikToker explained, "He's the only chef I actually met in person, and I froze, [I was] speechless. I was like, 'No, this is not how it's supposed to happen.'" Yi described herself as a big fan of Gordon Ramsay, but hasn't yet visited one of his restaurants. And contrary to Ramsay's reputation, she described him as "nice."

Yi continued, "He's so nice in person, too. And he is so tall. I was like, 'Oh my gosh,' but I froze. I didn't even get to ask him any questions. Hopefully I get another chance to redeem myself." If that's not relatable, what is? Yi is known by fans on TikTok for her fun and bubbly personality that has drawn in 3.2 million followers and 157.6 million likes to date — she's currently working with the platform as part of their initiatives for AAPI (Asian Americans and Pacific Islander) Heritage Month. With that big of a following, it's likely only time until Ramsay reaches out for a collaboration.

TikTok's press release regarding activities for AAPI month.