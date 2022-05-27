TikToker Ashley Yi Shares Her Relatable Reaction To Meeting Gordon Ramsay - Exclusive
Does the phrase "idiot sandwich" ring any bells? If so, you're likely quite familiar with Gordon Ramsay. Known for his fiery television personality and high-end cooking skills, the famous chef has appeared on "Hell's Kitchen," "MasterChef," "Kitchen Nightmares," and more popular food series. As Ramsay is primarily recognized for his witty comments and irate rants on TV, fans may be wondering if he's the same in person.
TikToker Ashley Yi has the inside scoop. In an exclusive interview with Mashed, the Korean-American influencer dished on her first meeting with Gordon Ramsay as well as her love for content creation. Yi named Ramsay the one chef she'd want to cook her dinner, although she also shared that her reaction to meeting Gordon was less than ideal.
She was completely speechless when seeing Gordon Ramsay in person
Ashley Yi did what most of us would do when meeting a celebrity we admire — totally freeze. The TikToker explained, "He's the only chef I actually met in person, and I froze, [I was] speechless. I was like, 'No, this is not how it's supposed to happen.'" Yi described herself as a big fan of Gordon Ramsay, but hasn't yet visited one of his restaurants. And contrary to Ramsay's reputation, she described him as "nice."
Yi continued, "He's so nice in person, too. And he is so tall. I was like, 'Oh my gosh,' but I froze. I didn't even get to ask him any questions. Hopefully I get another chance to redeem myself." If that's not relatable, what is? Yi is known by fans on TikTok for her fun and bubbly personality that has drawn in 3.2 million followers and 157.6 million likes to date — she's currently working with the platform as part of their initiatives for AAPI (Asian Americans and Pacific Islander) Heritage Month. With that big of a following, it's likely only time until Ramsay reaches out for a collaboration.
