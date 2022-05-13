TikToker Ashley Yi Reveals What Being A Korean American Influencer Means To Her - Exclusive Interview

I would love it if you could tell me a little bit about what inspired you to start a TikTok page.

I actually started TikTok last year [in] November. I've been in the social media sphere for quite a while, and a lot of my friends were in it, and I tried to fit myself into this mold, specifically their mold — like fashion girl, beauty, makeup. I was forcing myself to do it. It was not working. I lost myself.

And then I saw on TikTok so many people, these creators, inspiring me. They're at home being themselves, being quirky. I was like, "Oh my God, I love them. I want to be like them." They're putting themselves out there. I was like, "I want to do that." I know I have a loud, crazy personality, so one day I was like, "I'm going to do it." Then I did it, and then in eight days grew a million followers — I was like, "I think this is what I'm supposed to do."

So that's how it started, and then it grew. I'm still getting my foot in it.

That's amazing — congrats. I was looking through some of your videos. I saw that you have a variety, from personal ones to comedic ones to food ones. Do you have a certain type of video that you like creating or filming the most?

Yeah. My favorite videos are definitely where I'm sitting in my car, eating something and giving some life lessons that I've learned in life, because I wasn't always the most happy-go-lucky human. I was in a dark period, and I found a lot of times that what helped me the most was reading books and listening to podcasts and taking in a lot of thought leaders' lessons in life. These help me when I hear them over and over again. I always play them in the background. I was like, "I want to share these," because I actually played them for myself in the morning. If I can listen to it and then help these people too ... Because it's always nice — we always need a little pep talk. Those are my favorite videos. I actually have them on repeat all the time.

Do you think that your fans respond well to those types of videos?

They do. When I go through the comments and they say it helped them or they leave me a DM, I seriously am like, "We're all humans at the end of the day and just trying to get through life in any way possible." It really inspires me to keep going. It motivates me.