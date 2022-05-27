The Indiana Donut That Was Just Voted 'America's Greatest'

If you love donuts, you may have sunk your sweet tooth into many flavors offered by popular donut chains found in the U.S., like Krispy Kreme or the not-so-modestly named Legendary Dougnuts. Like a sweet-seeking missile, you might have even wanted to find what people consider the best variety that the nation has to offer. In 2021, Rent.com named Worcester, Massachusetts, as the best city for donut lovers to visit while in 2019, National Geographic declared Los Angeles, California, America's donut capital. So you might be surprised to find that according to a recent poll, "America's greatest donut" isn't in either state but rather in Indiana. How was that decided?

According to a press release, the Underground Donut Tour wanted to find the best donut by conducting America's Greatest Donut Contest. Over the course of almost 8,000 votes, people chose between 160 donut shops. There are a number of categories, like Best Cider Donut and Best Mochi Donut, so it's possible that your favorite type of donut was covered in this survey.

Although The Underground Donut Tour had a number of winners for specific varieties, the Overall Fan Favorite also won several other categories.