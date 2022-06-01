What Cold Stone Has In Store For Oreo Fans This Summer
When it comes to "you scream, I scream, we all scream," it's definitely for cookies and cream ice cream. Cold Stone Creamery has some new menu offerings for all who love this flavor. As a matter of fact, most folks prefer this flavor ice cream, whether eating it from a cone or a dish. It's a true treat that combines two of our favorite foods — ice cream and cookies (but just not any cookie).
This vanilla ice cream is brimming with pieces of chocolate cookie wafers, sandwiching sweet creme filling. This frozen wonder was purportedly invented at South Dakota State University, per Dairy Herd Management, and initially dubbed "Oreo ice cream." Unfortunately, they never patented or licensed the product, missing out on the opportunity to be a part of a $13.1 billion industry. Lucky for us, others had the same idea and the beloved ice cream flavor was born.
While this flavor can be made with any chocolate cookie filled with creme, cookies and cream ice cream made with Oreos just feels like a heavenly kismet for the taste buds. And in honor of the cookie celebrating its 110th birthday, Cold Stone Creamery recently announced they will be feting this iconic cookie by scooping and serving frozen treat creations Oreo fans can enjoy this summer.
Cold Stone Creamery introduces frozen Oreo delights
According to a press release, Cold Stone Creamery is teaming up with Oreo to offer three new ice cream cone creations and an Oreo-themed cake. No birthday is complete without sprinkles and confetti, and to satisfy this expectation, the ice cream company has created the Oreo Cookie Confetti & Creme that is made with all things Oreo. Imagine a waffle cone filled with Oreo creme ice cream, Oreo cookies, and topped with hot fudge and rainbow sprinkles. The kid in you already has a mouth smeared with chocolate.
Additionally, you can order the Oreo Cookie Goldmine which features the iconic ice cream, along with Oreo classic cookies, Golden Oreos, and drizzled with caramel. If you're having one of those days where you need even more Oreos, there is the Oreo Overload that is filled with sweet cream ice cream, chocolate chips, double the Oreo cookies, and ooey-gooey fudge.
And of course, if you are having a summer party in your backyard and want to offer a sweet, but cool treat, there is also the Cookies & Creamery cake which is described as layers of devil's food cake and sweet cream ice cream, wrapped in white frosting and Oreos. These festive Oreo-inspired desserts are the perfect way to celebrate National Ice Cream Month, which is July, and they will be available until August 30th.