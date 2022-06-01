What Cold Stone Has In Store For Oreo Fans This Summer

When it comes to "you scream, I scream, we all scream," it's definitely for cookies and cream ice cream. Cold Stone Creamery has some new menu offerings for all who love this flavor. As a matter of fact, most folks prefer this flavor ice cream, whether eating it from a cone or a dish. It's a true treat that combines two of our favorite foods — ice cream and cookies (but just not any cookie).

This vanilla ice cream is brimming with pieces of chocolate cookie wafers, sandwiching sweet creme filling. This frozen wonder was purportedly invented at South Dakota State University, per Dairy Herd Management, and initially dubbed "Oreo ice cream." Unfortunately, they never patented or licensed the product, missing out on the opportunity to be a part of a $13.1 billion industry. Lucky for us, others had the same idea and the beloved ice cream flavor was born.

While this flavor can be made with any chocolate cookie filled with creme, cookies and cream ice cream made with Oreos just feels like a heavenly kismet for the taste buds. And in honor of the cookie celebrating its 110th birthday, Cold Stone Creamery recently announced they will be feting this iconic cookie by scooping and serving frozen treat creations Oreo fans can enjoy this summer.