Jif Peanut Butter Recalled Due To Potential Salmonella Contamination

Peanut butter may have started as a health food, per NPR, with its creator marketing it to people as a soft protein for those with less than perfect choppers, but today we spend about $800 million on peanut butter every year. Clearly, we have a real affection for this nutty butter. But if you're among those in the United States who can't go without peanut butter on your morning toast or afternoon crackers and are helping to collectively eat a whopping 700 million pounds of this spread on an annual basis, you might be interested to learn one of our favorite peanut butter brands has just issued a recall.

According to the U.S. Food & Drug Administration, J. M. Smucker Co., the makers of Jif peanut butter, is recalling a variety of Jif food products due to what is being called a "potential Salmonella contamination." Regardless if you are a fan of creamy peanut butter — and 57% of us are — or the crunchy version, this is a significant recall when you consider that, per Statista, Jif is the most popular brand of peanut butter based on sales alone. To put this into perspective, in 2020, 117.31 million Americans bought Jif. Here's what we know about the Jif products affected by this announcement.