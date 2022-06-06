Dunkin's Late Summer Menu Has Reportedly Been Leaked

Dunkin' has always been known for its quick-grab donuts and coffee. Still, the chain is constantly innovating and updating its menu, announcing, for example, a surprising donut flavor for its spring menu and celebrating days like National Donut Day with a "free donut with the purchase of any beverage," per ABC7 New York. And while the recent releases may seem random, they actually all tie into Dunkin's strategic plan to shed its place as a "donut heavy" spot and introduce more options for a broader fanbase, meaning new drinks and food options beyond donuts in their continuing grab-and-go format (via MBA Skool).

And while Dunkin' is usually able to keep the news under wraps, the occasional pre-announcement slip has gotten past Dunkin's radar every now and then. In the past year or so, there has been a ton of leaked news about Dunkin's upcoming initiatives and menu items, including a Reddit user who beat the chain to the punch in announcing its "delicious" new coffee flavor — the then-upcoming Brown Sugar Cookie syrup. In another instance, an influencer came across some of its new items as previewed at a food expo and shared some early news of hot chocolate and cocoa bombs before they were officially announced. As you can imagine, the leaked hot cocoa bombs caused a stir.

Now, it seems Reddit is at it again, with a user leaking some alleged new summer menu items before Dunkin' makes the news official.