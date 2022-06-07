Velveeta Just Launched An Unexpected Product
What is Velveeta? Much like its deli-sliced cousin, American cheese, the shelf-stable Kraft Heinz product is an amalgamation of processed ingredients, not all of which come from a cow. Whether you're a lover or a skeptic of the stuff, you can't deny Velveeta's signature melting capabilities, which make it a popular base for things like chile con queso and mac and cheese.
Putting its ingredients aside, however, one could also answer this post's opening question with a single word: irreverent. The brand has long called itself "Liquid Gold" for its bright orange color, clearly aware of the cheeky overstatement. In recent years, commercials for the product tout the slogan "La Dolce Velveeta," portraying the low-cost, mass-produced, and widely available product as a sumptuous treat for those who luxuriate in life's simple pleasures.
In a move that aligns perfectly with its slogan but less so with its traditional offerings, the brand has released an unexpected new product that takes its high-low paradigm to a whole new market.
Nail polish, but make it Velveeta
If you're prone to biting your nails, Velveeta's latest product might not help your cause. The brand has hitched its wagon to the nail polish company Nails.INC to release the "cheese-scented" Velveeta line "Pinkies Out Polish," with a central product that matches the hue and texture of its edible namesake.
Per a news release shared by Business Wire, the collab was "created for pleasure seekers who love to flaunt and live their best lives." It features a red polish called "Finger Food," an orange-yellow polish called "La Dolce Velveeta," and a series of "That's La Dolce Velveeta" nail stickers — the garnish atop your bowl of dip, if you will. "Velveeta is known for its rich, creamy texture and cheesy, melty goodness, so what better way to bring this to life for our fans than with something equally as rich and creamy — nail polish," a Kraft Heinz rep said in the news release, which we hope doesn't encourage anyone to start eating nail polish.
A processed cheese brand pivoting to cosmetics may sound strange, but it's certainly not the first food and beauty collab to hit the scene recently. Dunkin' recently partnered with makeup company e.l.f., and Cup Noodles released a ramen-inspired makeup collection in May. Velveeta nail polish is merely the newest way for consumers to wear what they eat.