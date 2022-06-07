Velveeta Just Launched An Unexpected Product

What is Velveeta? Much like its deli-sliced cousin, American cheese, the shelf-stable Kraft Heinz product is an amalgamation of processed ingredients, not all of which come from a cow. Whether you're a lover or a skeptic of the stuff, you can't deny Velveeta's signature melting capabilities, which make it a popular base for things like chile con queso and mac and cheese.

Putting its ingredients aside, however, one could also answer this post's opening question with a single word: irreverent. The brand has long called itself "Liquid Gold" for its bright orange color, clearly aware of the cheeky overstatement. In recent years, commercials for the product tout the slogan "La Dolce Velveeta," portraying the low-cost, mass-produced, and widely available product as a sumptuous treat for those who luxuriate in life's simple pleasures.

In a move that aligns perfectly with its slogan but less so with its traditional offerings, the brand has released an unexpected new product that takes its high-low paradigm to a whole new market.