Trader Joe's Fans Have A Problem With Its Returning Summer Snack

Last year, Trader Joe's impressed fans with the release of dark chocolate watermelon sticks. The naturally flavored "gummy" treats were met with rave reactions from excited shoppers who were highly optimistic of how they'd taste, comparing them to similar chocolate-covered products in raspberry and orange. But this time around, it seems fans have changed their tune a bit.

@TraderJoesList excitedly announced the return of the once popular snack on Instagram, and was met with a mix of both stellar and less enthusiastic responses. The Instagram caption did note that the smell of sugar is quite overwhelming when you open the bag, adding that the flavor is "much more artificial than any real fruit." However, they suggested the treat would taste better after being frozen.

There were many highly praising reviews, like @copilotcallie who noted they found them "delish" and @billsgirlgina who "bought 1 bag last year" and "ended up loving them." But on the flip side, one commenter expressed that they "wished it was real dried watermelons," while another said the "flavors are super weird together" and the texture leaves much to be desired. Instagram user @smbroadley16 described them as a "Bit like jellied watermelon-ish cough syrup covered in chocolate." If these comments are any indication, you may want to try and sample this summery snack before you buy it.