Aldi Fans Are Divided Over Its New Summer Iced Coffee Flavors

Whether you need something to help you wake up in the morning or an afternoon pick-me-up to get you through the day, coffee is rarely a bad idea. From the taste to the aroma to the social opportunities, there are so many reasons that people gravitate towards a steaming hot cup of java. While there are certain myths about coffee that most people believe, no one can deny that this caffeinated brew helps keep drowsiness down and energy levels up. It also switches individual's metabolism into high gear, and even helps enhance mood and memory, as noted by Premium Waters.

As summer approaches, there is both a lot to look forward to and a lot to get done, especially if you're in school or have kids in school. One beverage that can come in handy during this time? Lots and lots of iced coffee. Not only is iced coffee the perfect drink for long summer days, it also helps beat the heat. While some people prefer drinking a simple black coffee day after day, others like experimenting with new flavors. If you're looking to mix up your iced coffee selection at home, Aldi has recently debuted two unique flavors offering shoppers additional options when it comes to caffeinated beverages (via Instagram).