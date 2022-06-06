Trader Joe's Fan Are Divided On Its New Cheesecake Flavor

We're thankful to Trader Joe's for many reasons, but up there has to be its dessert selection, which has saved thousands of us from ever having to turn on an oven in the middle of summertime. Got people coming over for a barbecue? Grab a few packs of Hold the Cone! mini cones and you're good to go (via Instagram). Of course, while ice cream is always a good call, it's nice to have a slightly more elegant dessert to serve every once in a while — perhaps even something you could pass off as homemade. The grocer has you covered there, too.

According to an Instagram post shared by the account @traderjoeslist, the grocery chain's Strawberry Swirl Cheesecake is back in stock for a limited time. Per the caption, the round-shaped dessert, which serves six, retails for approximately $7.99, making it a solid, bargain-friendly option to serve at a weekend get-together with friends. Trader Joe's website describes the seasonal offering as being nearly identical to the New York Deli Style cheesecake it sells year-round. The dessert consists of a crumbly graham cracker crust and sweet cheesecake base but with a colorful twist. It features vibrant red strawberry jelly swirls for the ultimate combination of tart, sweet, and rich.