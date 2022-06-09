Why Britain's Cheese Rolling Contest Just Made History

Every country has its traditions and the U.K. is no different. The Brits have a deep respect for the monarchy and most recently were all too happy to line the streets and pubs to celebrate the Queen's platinum jubilee along with her grandson Prince William, his wife Dutchess Kate, and their adorable children. They also like to take part in the annual Cooper's Hill Cheese Rolling and Wake contest in Gloucester, per Food and Wine, and it's quite the spectacle.

What is a cheese rolling and wake? According to National Geographic, wake is local slang for festival, which this cheese rolling contest was once a part of. It requires participants to run down a hill with a sharp decline — a 50% grade — in an effort to capture an 8-pound wheel of double Gloucester cheese. This oversized puck of nutty and buttery cheese gets a single-second head start and rolls at speeds up to 70 miles per hour. It's an inclusive event open to anyone adventurous enough or who has imbibed enough liquid courage to want to participate. The only thing you really need to know is few people actually get down the hill on their feet. Most people go a-tumbling and end up on their bums, their sides, or however they are fortunate enough to land. But this year's cheese rolling contest, which has been happening since at least 1826, made history.