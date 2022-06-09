Why Reddit Is Skeptical About Trader Joe's New Cheese

It's no surprise that a limoncello-flavored cheese would be yellow, but this Trader Joe's cheese is especially bright, and it looks like customers aren't loving how unnatural this color looks. In the comments of the Reddit post, multiple people have expressed how strange the color is. One person wrote, "That cheese looks and sounds like it'll taste like an abomination" while another commenter said, "That cheese looks so wrong..."

The original poster said that the color was created by turmeric, which you can also see in the ingredient list from the photo on the subreddit. While there's turmeric in the cheese, the ingredient list says this is for color, so it's unlikely that the flavor of the spice comes through at all. In fact, one commenter said that they thought it tastes like lemon cheesecake.

Some people criticized the cheese more playfully, with one person writing, "This is not a Gouda idea." Others were surprised that this cheese is being met with so much skepticism because customers were excited about a lemon ricotta cheese from the grocery store, per Instagram. Is this a cheese that you'll be keeping an eye out for on your next Trader Joe's haul? If you're looking for a gouda that has a wider appeal, recently Trader Joe's brought back the Green Goddess Gouda to much fan excitement.