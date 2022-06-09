How The Grill Dads Became Food Network Stars - Exclusive

The Grill Dads were resistant to appearing on a reality show at first. "Trust me, no one wants to look at us on reality television. We got faces for radio. Just ask our parents," Fey quipped. Neither wanted to deal with young production assistants knocking on their doors before dawn with a shopping list and GPS coordinates of where they're supposed to go, either. "We're old, and we're cynical," Anderson joked. But Anderson's wife thought otherwise. She was confident that they would win "Guy's Big Project" because the two are endearing and self-deprecating. "It's hard to hate on good dads," she told them, as Anderson recalled to Mashed, adding that she said, "You idiots need to get a camera on you." Anderson and Fey were still nervous about how they would be edited and, after seeking advice from a winner of Next Food Network Star, they made a pact to just be themselves on camera. They had a great time, as it turns out, and appreciated the hard work by the crew and soon they all became friends.

After their big win on "Guy's Big Project," Fieri and Lando teamed as co-executive producers for Anderson and Fey's first show "The Grill Dads" and then their follow-up "Comfort Food Tour." Fieri recognized Anderson and Fey's business savvy, creativity, and openness to work with the team to help define the style and content of "The Grill Dads." As they recalled Fieri saying, "You guys get it ... Go make a show." The first episode of "The Grill Dads" aired on the same night they were crowned winners on "Guy's Big Project," and Anderson and Fey expected Food Network would promote their show. But when they learned that Food Network executives had zero dollars budgeted for the show's publicity, Anderson and Fey realized they would have to market the show themselves. In the end, The Grill Dads were given the opportunity of a lifetime, and they ran with it.

