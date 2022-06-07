What You Need To About The New Grill Dads Cookbook - Exclusive

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"Food Network is a starting line, not a finish line. A lot of people look at that the wrong way," The Grill Dads — Mark Anderson and Ryan Fey — told Mashed in an exclusive interview. Anderson and Fey are marketing whizzes, and they knew that after the conclusion of their two successful Food Network shows, "The Grill Dads" and "Comfort Tour," they had to keep going forward with their recipes and the brand they created together.

"If we want to make this a successful career that's bigger than a period on one of these shows," Anderson told us, "we're going to have to go out and build it for ourselves." They found a publisher (Page Street Publishing Co.) for their cookbook, and they resolved to make it the publisher's biggest-selling cookbook. But to do that, The Grill Dads were not going to write a safe, predictable cookbook; they were going to shake things up.

Bristling a bit at the media's cliched depiction of suburban dads, Anderson and Fey see themselves as modern dads — a "Duck Dynasty" comedy duo who cook "banging food," as Anderson's wife once told them. "We're not this elitist kind of cookbook type of crew," Fey said. The title of the cookbook certainly shatters the image of a chef's oh-so-serious recipes: "The Best Grilling Cookbook Ever Written By Two Idiots." As The Grill Dads put it: "If those two idiots can do it, I can do it."

Their true purpose, though, is to inspire first-time or seasoned grillers to cook elevated dishes on the grill. Actress Eva Longoria — who wrote the foreword to the cookbook — told them, "You guys are very thoughtful in the way you approach food, and it's different from the way you look."