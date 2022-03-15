The Real Reason Your Doritos Bag May Have Fewer Chips

Inflation has been affecting everyone's bottom line, from regular families to ultra-profitable companies. With prices continuing to surge – "the Consumer Price Index rose by 7.9% through February," per the New York Times - both shoppers and business owners must do what they can to help curb the hit to their wallets.

From a brand perspective, companies recognize that they can't charge consumers much more for the products, since everyone is feeling the pain of rising costs. But what they can do is shrink the product and keep the price the same.

What if we told you that removing a few chips from the bag could save millions of dollars? Surprisingly, that might be the case when it comes to Doritos. The popular snack brand Frito-Lay recently admitted to Quartz that it has taken part in what is known as "shrinkflation," which occurs when companies essentially shrink their products in order to save money without raising the prices for consumers.