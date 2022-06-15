Why A Peach Shortage Might Be Inevitable

Unless the Nashville-based Peach Truck is rolling through your city this summer, you might have to find an alternative fruit for your pies and cobblers. Like so many other food products around the country, supply of this fuzzy fruit has been significantly disrupted by harsh climate conditions, even in the country's most peach-famous state.

In recent months, we've seen the impact of climate change on mass-produced ingredients across the nation, which is rotten timing given the spate of global factors that are keeping food costs high and contributing to a looming food crisis. In Texas, last year's devastating winter storm caused a blow to the state's poultry farms, which are a major source of the nation's chicken supply (via Poultry World). Even more recently, historic drought in Mexico wiped out the hybrid chili peppers used in Huy Fong Foods' popular brands of hot sauce, making it a lot harder to find the company's Sriracha, sambal oelek, and chili garlic sauces.

Now, it looks like peaches are the latest casualty of climate change. According to Modern Farmer, even the sun-loving stone fruit can't take the heat that's been ripping through Georgia this year.