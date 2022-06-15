Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Buzzing About Its New Vegan Bread Option
Whether you're 100% vegan, trying to eat healthier, or just participate in Meatless Mondays, if you're shopping for vegan packaged foods, Trader Joe's has a dizzying array of options.
In the snack section alone, you'll find vegan caramel popcorn coated in tapioca syrup and salted peanut butter; vegan nacho dip that's a blend of cashew and coconut oil; and porkless plant-based snack rinds made with pea protein and rice flour. That doesn't even start to cover the frozen food aisle or prepared food section.
The plethora of Trader Joe's fan accounts on Instagram are always in search of the latest and greatest product releases from the quirky grocery retailer — and one has some good news for all of the vegan shoppers out there. Instagrammer @traderjoeslist recently posted a photo of Trader Joe's vegan Brioche loaf that they found at the store in Marina Del Ray, California. Needless to say, fans are already clamoring to get their hands on the fluffy new loaves themselves. Here's what you need to know about the new Trader Joe's item.
The Brioche loaf doesn't contain any animal products
Based on the photo posted by @traderjoeslist, the new Trader Joe's vegan Brioche loaf is just like regular brioche — but vegan. On its website, Trader Joe's describes the bread as "soft and mildly sweet, with just the kind of light and tender crumb texture that brioche is celebrated for." Instead of regular eggs and butter, it's made with egg alternative and a blend of plant-based butters, including sunflower oil, coconut oil, and cocoa butter.
At $3.99 per package, each pre-sliced loaf comes with 10 slices — each of which clock in at 150 calories — that the brand claims are as good for sandwiches as they are for French toast, regular toast smeared with your choice of topping, bread pudding, and any number of other uses.
One Instagrammer who has tried it called it "surprisingly good." While many shoppers are excited about the new release, some are wary about how many ingredients it contains. And even more folks in the comments section are begging Trader Joe's to also come out with a gluten-free Brioche loaf for those who don't consume wheat products.