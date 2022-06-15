Trader Joe's Shoppers Are Buzzing About Its New Vegan Bread Option

Whether you're 100% vegan, trying to eat healthier, or just participate in Meatless Mondays, if you're shopping for vegan packaged foods, Trader Joe's has a dizzying array of options.

In the snack section alone, you'll find vegan caramel popcorn coated in tapioca syrup and salted peanut butter; vegan nacho dip that's a blend of cashew and coconut oil; and porkless plant-based snack rinds made with pea protein and rice flour. That doesn't even start to cover the frozen food aisle or prepared food section.

The plethora of Trader Joe's fan accounts on Instagram are always in search of the latest and greatest product releases from the quirky grocery retailer — and one has some good news for all of the vegan shoppers out there. Instagrammer @traderjoeslist recently posted a photo of Trader Joe's vegan Brioche loaf that they found at the store in Marina Del Ray, California. Needless to say, fans are already clamoring to get their hands on the fluffy new loaves themselves. Here's what you need to know about the new Trader Joe's item.