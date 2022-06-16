The Two Arby's Items You Can Get A Limited-Time Discount For

The U.S. is currently going through a concerning food inflation crisis, so keeping an eye out for good deals on groceries and meals out is more important than ever for those looking to save. Thankfully for consumers, there are plenty of fast food meal deals happening right now, from Popeyes rolling back menu prices for its 50th birthday, to a new half-off deal from Arby's on two of its specialty sandwiches.

The two items in question are the Smokehouse Brisket sandwich, which features smoked meat and plenty of barbecue sauce, and the Greek Gyro, which can be made with gyro meat or with turkey, which some consider to be Arby's most underrated menu item. For the promotion, customers who have an Arby's account will be able to get either a Smokehouse Brisket sandwich or a Greek Gyro for 50% off with the purchase of another full-price item. The deal is valid through June 30, which means customers won't have much time to decide which sandwich they want to try.