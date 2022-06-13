The Foods With The Highest Price Increases In The Past 12 Months

People everywhere are struggling with the concerning food inflation crisis, which is rapidly driving the cost of everyday goods and services sky-high. While most people are hyper-focused on rising gas prices that are over $5 per gallon in several states, according to NPR, other items are getting hit hard, as well.

With inflation at a 40-year high, per Forbes, just about everything is more expensive than it used to be, but certain areas have been hit harder. For example, airline fares are up 37.8%, electricity costs 12% more than it used to, and rent prices are 5.2% higher.

People are also paying more than they really want to for standard grocery items, the cost of which usually experiences an average increase of 2% per year, says the USDA. However, 2021 saw "food-at-home prices" up 3.5 percent compared with the year before, 75% above the normal inflation rate. This trend has continued on a larger scale, unfortunately, as fruits and vegetables are up a whopping 11.8%, per Forbes. As incredible as it seems, fruits and veggies actually aren't the hardest hit grocery staples.