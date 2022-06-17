Culver's VP Of Marketing Brings Love From Wisconsin - Exclusive Interview

How long has the Welcome to Delicious campaign been going?

We launched the campaign in 2011. We just surpassed the first decade of the campaign, they're into the 11th year.

What does Welcome to Delicious mean for Culver's?

It really is a combination of those two words. [There's] the "welcome," which is our outstanding hospitality that we pride ourselves on, and then "delicious" being the really unique — we call them "hometown favorites" from Wisconsin. Not only are the quality of the ingredients amazing, but the way that we prepare your food, we would never make anything until you've ordered it. You can have it any way you want and we make it fresh once you order it. [It's] very unique in the fast food space. We are very "slow" fast food.

You touched on this a little, but what sets Culver's apart from the rest of the fast food chains?

This is how we're evolving the idea a little bit ... Welcome To Delicious was already very different to us versus the rest of our competitors, but the reason that we do that is because of where we're from — our small town roots being in Wisconsin, where everyone is someone's neighbor. We have a lot of pride for agriculture. We really care about where our food comes from. All of that has influenced the way that Culver's delivers a great experience and great food for our guests. We don't think anybody else can match that experience, and nobody [else in fast food] came from a small little town in Wisconsin and is now expanded to 25 states.

What's your favorite thing to order at Culver's?

It depends on the day. Some of the beauty is the fact that I can go there four or five times a week and get something different, which is pretty awesome. The standard favorite for me is a ButterBurger cheese with a few different toppings on it, that one's great.

I'll be honest with you, there's some hidden gems, like our cod filet sandwich. We hand batter the filet in the restaurant and then prepare it for you. Our shrimp is really outstanding. [I also love our] pretzel bites, [and] fresh frozen custard. You can see it's a little hard for me to narrow it down. I had chicken tenders today, so that is your long, rambling answer.