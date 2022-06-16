This Mouth-Watering Pub Burger Is Back On The Culver's Menu

Cheese lovers, rejoice – Culver's is bringing back the Wisconsin Big Cheese Pub Burger for the summer. This is the first time the Big Cheese Pub Burger will be available on menus since 2017 (per QSR). The burger lives up to its Big Cheese name with a bun that has cheddar flecks baked inside, and three kinds of cheese on the burger itself: Aged cheddar, semi-soft Havarti, and classic American. For the sauce, the burger features a creamy garlic aioli.

If you're wondering why Wisconsin is the state of honor for this special burger, there are several reasons. Wisconsin is the cheese state, of course, and also the birthplace of Culver's. The chain was founded in 1984 when Craig and Lea Culver opened the first location in Sauk City, Wisconsin. These days, you can find Culver's locations in 25 out of 50 states.

Fans of the chain love its cheese curds and frozen custard. The Culver's ButterBurger is also a widely popular choice, famous for its fresh, never-frozen beef. Other Culver's traditions based in Wisconsin include the fish fry and supporting local farms through the Thank You Farmers Project.