A New Website Is Hacking The Baby Formula Shortage

Just when anxious parents got word from the FDA Commissioner that baby formula might be returning to retail shelves next month after a crisis-level shortage, a massive thunderstorm had to go and flood parts of the Michigan plant where Abbott Laboratories bottles its popular EleCare formula (via NPR). The damage left the pharmaceutical company no choice but to stop production of EleCare just two weeks after it had opened up shop again following a two-pronged baby formula recall. The halt should only last for "a few weeks," according to a company statement, but try telling that to a parent with a hungry infant and a dwindling amount of formula at home.

In its statement, Abbott claims to have "ample existing supply of EleCare" and "specialty and metabolic formulas" in storage, but the company is allocating that supply to healthcare professionals, who will distribute it to families in need. Luckily, busy parents who might not have time to go drugstore hopping or make an appointment with their local pediatrician can turn to a new website to find formula nearby.