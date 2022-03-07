The 2022 Baby Formula Recall Was Just Expanded. Here's What We Know So Far

The 2022 baby formula recall has taken an unfortunate turn as more products are being pulled from shelves. Mashed reported on the initial recall in February, when the FDA issued a recall notice for certain baby formulas made by Abbott Nutrition, including brands Elecare, Alimentum, and Similac, which had been produced in Sturgis, Michigan, due to the potential presence of salmonella and/or cronobacter sakazakii. According to Taste of Home, consumers were advised not to use baby formula whose containers were marked as follows: "The first two digits of the code are 22 through 37; The code on the container contains K8, SH, or Z2; The expiration date is 4-1-2022 (APR 2022) or later."

Shortly thereafter, the recall was expanded and now includes Similac PM 60/40 with Lot #27032K80 (can) and Lot #27032K800 (case). The additional recall comes after an infant that consumed formula from one of these lots was infected with cronobactor sakazakii and died (via Abbott press release). In total, the FDA reports that use of the affected formulas may have contributed to five hospitalizations and two deaths.