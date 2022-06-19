Giada De Laurentiis Posted A Special Message For Her Boyfriend

If there's one thing we want for Giada De Laurentiis, it's everything. The bright, bubbly, Italian-American success story has been giving us authentic (and delicious) recipes for years through her shows on the Food Network, her cookbooks, and her adorable TikTok videos. And if fans can't help wanting to know more about her personal life — like, why De Laurentiis' daughter doesn't want to be a chef, for example — it's because they care. Nobody puts De Laurentiis in a corner; not on our watch.

That's probably why it was so nice to see a special message from De Laurentiis to her boyfriend, Shane Farley. If the woman who has given so much is happy, fans are happy. And it could not have been easy to get to a place of public proclamation of any kind about her relationship, given how curious De Laurentiis' adoring public is about her personal life. "After I got divorced, I spent about a year and a half alone, not dating," De Laurentiis told People magazine in 2018, explaining that she needed the space to "figure things out" after being married to ex-husband Todd Thompson. And when a friendship with Shane Farley, a producer who was tapped to work on an ultimately unrealized De Laurentiis talk show, turned into a little something more, advocates for a joyful Giada around the world probably did a little happy dance. So what's the culinary commodore been saying about her partner lately? We're listening carefully ...