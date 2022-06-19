Reddit Is Sounding Off About Starbucks Oatmeal

Known for its coffee, Starbucks has developed quite the following. In fact, Referral Candy calls the chain the "most popular global coffeehouse." But, as popular as Starbucks may be, it isn't without its critics, and sometimes its coffee drinkers and employees can be the most critical. Everyone needs a place to vent about the workplace or the food they order from time to time, and Reddit seems to be a destination where employees can "unofficially" roast a complicated Starbucks order, or patrons can express unhappiness over Starbucks' new summer menu. But those aren't the only things they discuss.

Many have taken to this social media community to share their point of view about the chain's loaf cakes and to call the company out for the apparent shrinkage or "quality control" of its grilled cheese sandwich. Others have shared inspiring topics, like an artistic Starbucks name board of which the internet couldn't get enough. The conversations really run the gamut. Well, now the community is sharing its feelings about the coffee shop's oatmeal. This menu offering is leaving some Starbucks employees wondering if it's worth the money — and they are sounding off about it.