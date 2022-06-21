How Enfamil's Owner Is Dealing With The Baby Formula Shortage

If you care for little ones, you're probably aware of how stressful it is trying to find baby formula these days. Between ongoing pandemic-related supply chain issues and the 2022 baby formula recall, stores have been struggling to keep the essential product on shelves, while (illegal) price gouging from third party sellers online has made the stuff practically worth its weight in gold.

Things have been especially difficult ever since major formula manufacturer Abbott had to temporarily close its Michigan plant for several months after reports of a bacteria contamination. Abbott produces more baby formula than any other company in the U.S., per CNBC, so its sudden removal from the supply chain was immediately felt nationwide. Per Bloomberg, in May, the out-of-stock rate for formula climbed from 45% to 74% in just two weeks, prompting cities like New York to declare a state of emergency.

While experts have assured families that the baby formula shortage should end, infants across the country remain at risk from the stressful situation. It doesn't help that recent severe weather has forced Abbott to shut down its facilities less than two weeks after reopening, meaning it could be weeks before it can safely distribute formula at the rate it was before the recall (via NPR).

Despite this setback, some families may soon see relief. Mead Johnson, owner of formula brand Enfamil, just announced plans that should make baby formula much easier to get in the coming weeks.