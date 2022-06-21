Culver's VP Of Marketing Dishes On Menu's Hidden Gems - Exclusive

With summer underway, who doesn't want to head out for some delicious frozen custard? There's no better place to do it than Culver's, home of the Wisconsin dairy classics. As their Welcome to Delicious campaign promises, going to Culver's brings tasty foods and homey atmosphere. Now, Culver's is hitting the road as part of their "From Wisconsin, With Love" tour. The company is bringing its hometown classics and some special events to cities all across America, serving up menu staples such as cheese curds and their famous frozen custard from their food truck.

These delights straight from America's Dairyland never fail to delight the taste buds, but Culver's expansive menu includes so much more. We sat down with Culver's VP of marketing Julie Fussner for an exclusive interview to find out what menu items we should keep our eyes peeled on and our mouths open for the next time we go to Culver's, and some of them are true hidden gems.