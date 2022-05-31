Culver's Is Getting Ready To Re-Wrap Its Iconic ButterBurger

If you're a Midwesterner, what would be the first thing you thought of when someone mentioned Culver's? Fried cheese curds? Crinkle fries? Frozen custard? Or maybe your mind wanders to digging into a big, juicy, fresh-off-the-grill ButterBurger?

As explained on the Culver's website, the chain's famous ButterBurgers aren't cooked in a big tub of butter or anything so deliciously absurd, but they have earned the name since the fry cooks "lightly butter the crown of the bun for an extra touch of goodness." However the ButterBurger is cooked, it can't be denied that many people fortunate to live by a Culver's really love it. In 2017, Business Insider proclaimed Culver's as one of the best burger chains in the United States — an impressive feat considering its limited Midwest locations. There was even a "CurderBurger", a combination of cheese curd and ButterBurger that started out as an April Fool's prank until customers demanded it be brought to life for one single day (via Wisconsin Public Radio).

But the tried-and-true tradition of the ButterBurger is getting ready to undergo a slight change to how it's presented. Don't worry, they're not swapping out the butter for margarine or changing the name. Instead, Culver's wants to hand you your burger with a more natural wrapper.