Why Anthony Bourdain Sought Out KFC In Sri Lanka

If you consider yourself a foodie or well-versed traveler, there's no doubt you have heard of multi-faceted chef and author, Anthony Bourdain. Most people know the dry, intelligent personality from his critically acclaimed television shows "No Reservations" and "Parts Unknown" yet the world-renowned cook made a name for himself initially through his no-frills autobiographic description of life as a young chef in his book "Kitchen Confidential."

Whether on television or in the words of one of his books, it is clear that Anthony Bourdain loved to travel and experience food as an essential element of understanding a culture different from his own, per The Washington Post.

While, according to Forbes Travel Guide, Bourdain's favorite place to visit was Tokyo, Japan, the sardonic chef also made many trips around the globe that were full of cultural rituals and festivals which took on a more serious purpose when filming segments of "Parts Unknown."

Bourdain and his crew, which included co-author Laurie Woolever, once traveled to Sri Lanka for the Madai Festival in Jaffna. While the festival housed a sorrowful religious nature and had deep meaning for Hindu inhabitants, the act of Bourdain sitting on a shabby roof, and eating KFC chicken from buckets also carried its own particular significance.