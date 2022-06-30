The Internet Can't Stop Laughing At This Chef Boyardee-Linked Arrest

While many of us would like to think that food brings people together, this isn't always the case. In fact, just as often as food is used as a peace offering, it's used as a weapon –- and we aren't just talking about cafeteria food fights between schoolchildren.

As it turns out, with enough imagination, pretty much any kind of food can be weaponized. According to TopTenz, crimes involving food have included a man throwing an entire raw chicken at a friend, an inmate creating a shiv from a pork bone to stab another inmate, and a thief using frozen sausages as nunchucks in an attack on a cyclist.

All of these, of course, can seriously injure a person, but they're nowhere near the same level of danger as canned goods being used as projectiles. We know creamed corn isn't everyone's favorite, but come on, people, you can still turn canned foods into a delicious meal.