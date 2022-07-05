The Returning Costco Treats That Have Shoppers Thrilled

Instagram user @costcobuys made a post alerting their followers to the return of these popular cookies, calling them "a great snack!" These "thin and crispy" cookies are "made with simple ingredients," per the packaging, like flour, brown sugar, butter, eggs, and semi-sweet chocolate chips, and are currently selling for $6.99 per 24-ounce bag.

The Kirkland snack was a big hit when it first arrived on Costco's shelves in 2020, with one fan calling the cookies "SO GOOD!" and saying they "legit taste homemade!" on Instagram at the time. Shoppers have been just as delighted by their return in 2022. "These are sooo good. Sat around a fire this spring with our friends and passed this bag of cookies around. It was gone in minutes!" raved @heleninatx, while other users called them "addicting" and "SUCH a guilty pleasure."

The love for the bite-sized treats went on: "Snack. Meal. You know...I could eat this whole bag," joked @become_pneuma, which could explain why some users said they prefer the old, single-serving packaging. "Our family LOVESS these cookies but they only have them for short periods of time...Costco please keep these in stock!!" begged a different user. While these mini chocolate chip cookies might only be around for a limited time before they disappear from shelves again, it certainly seems that fans are thrilled to once again be able to get their hands on this popular snack.