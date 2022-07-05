Another Fast-Food Giant Has Pulled Out Of Russia

Yum Brands, Inc. has announced that it's about to sell all of its KFC franchise rights and restaurants, after which the company will pull out of Russia. KFC is being sold there to a "local buyer," according to Reuters. This will affect roughly 1,000 sites in Russia, which are almost completely operated under franchise contracts or by independent operators. This exodus can't come a minute too soon for companies opposed to the war — the Russian government recently announced that it will take action against companies from outside the country.

This isn't the first brand that Yum has sold in Russia. The company also recently announced a similar sale of Pizza Huts in Putin's land. Those sites will be re-branded by the new owner. The company stated, "This builds on the Company's prior actions to suspend operations of all company-owned restaurants, halt all investment and restaurant development efforts, and redirect any profits from Russia operations to humanitarian efforts."

In a similar vein, the former McDonald's in Russia has a new name after the chain's restaurants were sold and packaging and marketing was re-tooled (via Business Insider). The new name is Vkusno & tochka, which translates to "Tasty and That's It."