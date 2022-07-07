Andrew Zimmern Reveals The Unexpected Challenge Of Silos Baking Competition - Exclusive

There is one baking rule that everyone should know — icing and heat are not friends. Due to "Silos Baking Competition" being filmed outside with a live audience, Andrew Zimmern explained that the weather was a bump in the road for competitors. He said, "That was a really interesting challenge to throw in the way of the competitors because you start the morning [and] it's 50 degrees. By the time we were eating, it was 85 or 90 degrees." As a baker, the last thing you want is melted buttercream on your cupcakes.

Zimmern continued, "You can imagine what that does to icing or buttercream or cake or ... It's covered, but being out, doing a baking competition outside in front of a live audience that was very sizable — that was a blast." Texas heat and a baking competition? Sounds like good television — and the competitors' treats sound even better. Winner Annie Paul's Summer Berry Bars consist of delicious spices like cardamom, cinnamon, and lemon zest, along with strawberries (via People). You may even be convinced to make a copycat version for yourself this season.

