Zoë François And Winner Annie Paul Talk All Things Silos Baking Competition - Exclusive Interview

I'm going to switch gears a little bit because Zoë, I know you came out with a cookbook recently, called "Zoë Bakes Cakes," which looks fantastic. I was looking at it online the other day. What is the best advice you can give beginner bakers?

François: There's a couple of things that immediately come to mind. One is bake with a scale as opposed to measuring cups, because when you weigh the ingredients, you're going to have consistency, and it's always going to come out the same. When you're using measuring cups, sometimes you'll have more, sometimes you'll have less, and aren't as consistent. Using a scale is awesome.

The other thing that I always recommend is read through the recipe all the way through once, and that way, you're not surprised by the timing of something, you know that you have all of your ingredients, they're all the right temperature, and you're familiar with the recipe before you're halfway through and you realize that you don't have one of the ingredients. Reading through the recipe and using a scale are my two go-to's.

Paul: That's such good advice.

That is really great advice, and you know what? I don't do either of those, so now I'm going to use it.

François: Well, now maybe you will.

I'll attribute it to you next time my brownies come out.

François: Okay. Sounds good.

I saw that bread and loaves were included in your cookbook. I was wondering, out of my own curiosity, do you have any special tips for making homemade bread...? I would love to know your secret tricks.

François: I have a series of books called "The Artisan Bread in Five Minutes a Day." Those are all dedicated to bread. What we tried to do and what we set out to do is take all of the intimidation out of baking bread. Basically, all you do is dump all of the ingredients into a big container, and stir it up with a spoon. You don't even need a mixer, you don't need to knead it, you just stir it up. Then, you let it rise, because you have to let the yeast rise, and then you can take a piece out, form it, let it rise and bake it. You can put the rest of that batch in the refrigerator for up to two weeks.

As you want bread, you take a piece out and bake it. It's really easy. People get intimidated by the yeast. The only thing that will kill yeast is really hot water. As long as you're using warm or even cooler water, you're safe. The yeast is going to work, and I say, go for it. Bread is one of the most satisfying, fun, enjoyable things, and nothing makes — I say this even though I bake a lot of cakes — nothing makes your house smell as good as bread.

Oh, I agree.

François: You have to try it. It's so good.

Paul: I feel like it's so therapeutic too. Making bread, there's something about that, and the smell, and the butter when it's warm out of the oven.

François: Exactly.