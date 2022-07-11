How A Reported Delivery Person Rubbed Kylie Jenner The Wrong Way
If you've ever wondered what TV personality and the youngest member of the Kardashian clan Kylie Jenner eats in a day, you can safely add pepperoni to the list. A few days ago a popular TikTtok user posted a video before making an Instacart delivery to her home for a $12 pack of cold cuts.
In the video, user Pablo Tamayo talks excitedly about realizing his latest pickup from trendy Erewhon Market was headed to Jenner's home after verifying pictures of her house online. Tamayo states the order came through under the name "Ashton" and then films himself walking to the gate and completing the Instacart delivery. While you can feel his excitement through the video, Tamayo not only makes the comment, "[She] could have paid me more," but also recalls hearing a baby cry in the background when he got to take a good look at the entire house while handing off the pepperoni.
While the post didn't spark the same amount of engagement from social media users as the TikTok post of Jenner in her teens which accused the celebrity of ruining her appearance with plastic surgery (via Daily Mail), this particular TikTok video brought on a fiery response from Kylie Jenner herself.
Kylie Jenner denies TikTok user's claims
Upon seeing the TikTok video, Kylie Jenner posted a response on the popular social media platform (per E! News). In since-deleted comments on the video, she responds directly to the claim that Pablo Tamayo wasn't paid enough stating he was compensated through the app. She then criticizes the user for lying to garner attention by questioning his claim of hearing a baby cry. In the video, Jenner uses the much-talked-about pepperoni to make her a hearty meal. She also commented, "If you don't know what I'm talking about just carry on" referring to Tamayo's post.
The video received a lot of attention, especially regarding the details of the stacked sandwich. The cosmetic mogul responded, "Recipe coming soon," which should make those who have tried Jenner's french toast especially pumped. The alleged delivery driver didn't respond directly to Jenner's statements but did post a follow-up video to her sandwich-making post showing his exuberance over the celebrity acknowledging his existence by way of pepperoni consumption only. This popular TikTok user definitely takes what he can get when it comes to Kylie Jenner's attention.