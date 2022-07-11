How A Reported Delivery Person Rubbed Kylie Jenner The Wrong Way

If you've ever wondered what TV personality and the youngest member of the Kardashian clan Kylie Jenner eats in a day, you can safely add pepperoni to the list. A few days ago a popular TikTtok user posted a video before making an Instacart delivery to her home for a $12 pack of cold cuts.

In the video, user Pablo Tamayo talks excitedly about realizing his latest pickup from trendy Erewhon Market was headed to Jenner's home after verifying pictures of her house online. Tamayo states the order came through under the name "Ashton" and then films himself walking to the gate and completing the Instacart delivery. While you can feel his excitement through the video, Tamayo not only makes the comment, "[She] could have paid me more," but also recalls hearing a baby cry in the background when he got to take a good look at the entire house while handing off the pepperoni.

While the post didn't spark the same amount of engagement from social media users as the TikTok post of Jenner in her teens which accused the celebrity of ruining her appearance with plastic surgery (via Daily Mail), this particular TikTok video brought on a fiery response from Kylie Jenner herself.