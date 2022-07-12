Silos Baking Competition Winner Annie Paul Names The One Ingredient She Can't Live Without - Exclusive

When we interviewed both Annie Paul and Zoë François, Paul explained that one ingredient just stands out over the rest. She said, "[My choice] would probably be vanilla. If I didn't have pure vanilla extract, vanilla bean ... "

François chimed in and agreed, as she added, "Always. It's a brilliant answer. I put vanilla in absolutely everything. It's probably one of the staples. That, and I don't know that I could go on living without chocolate, too." We understand that — who could ever go living without chocolate?

According to Bon Appétit, pure vanilla extract is created by soaking vanilla beans in an alcohol solution, which extracts the flavor from the orchid. The FDA requires vanilla extract to be comprised of a minimum 35% alcohol and 100 grams of vanilla beans per liter, so if you're searching for extract in the store, make sure to check for additives such as artificial colors or sugar. As Paul said, pure vanilla extract is the ultimate baking ingredient for any sweet treat!

